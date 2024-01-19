GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dance fest to celebrate ‘Prana Pratishtan’

January 19, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Kala Sujaya, the dance academy in association with Hubballi Dharwad Bunts Sangha, will present a dance festival in Hubballi on January 22 to celebrate the ‘Prana Pratishtan’ of Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

Addressing press persons in Hubballi on Friday, Managing Trustee of Kala Sujaya, Sujaya Shanbhag said that the event would be held at R.N. Shetty Kalyan Mantap in Hubballi at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The dance festival will have Yakshagana “Maya Mantahare” by Shridhar Chapparmane and Begar Shivakumar, the renowned artist from costal Karnataka, and ‘Shabari’ a dance drama Sujay shanbhag.

Mr. Shanbhag said that a 40-member team from Kala Sujaya would perform ‘Chintana Ramayana’, the dance drama based on the discourse of Bannanje Govindacharya.

MLA Mahesh Tenginkai, Convenor of Kshamata Samsthe Govinda Joshi, Gopalkrishna Nayak of Swarna Jewellers, Suggi Sudhakar shetry, president of Hotel Association and nephrologist Venkatesh Mogaer would be the guests of honour at the event, he said.

At Ayodhya

Mr. Shanbag said that he had been invited to Ayodhya to present the classical dance “Shriram Bhaje” along with Guru Vasundhara Dooraiswami on January 25.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / dance / Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.