Dance fest to celebrate ‘Prana Pratishtan’

January 19, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Kala Sujaya, the dance academy in association with Hubballi Dharwad Bunts Sangha, will present a dance festival in Hubballi on January 22 to celebrate the ‘Prana Pratishtan’ of Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

Addressing press persons in Hubballi on Friday, Managing Trustee of Kala Sujaya, Sujaya Shanbhag said that the event would be held at R.N. Shetty Kalyan Mantap in Hubballi at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The dance festival will have Yakshagana “Maya Mantahare” by Shridhar Chapparmane and Begar Shivakumar, the renowned artist from costal Karnataka, and ‘Shabari’ a dance drama Sujay shanbhag.

Mr. Shanbhag said that a 40-member team from Kala Sujaya would perform ‘Chintana Ramayana’, the dance drama based on the discourse of Bannanje Govindacharya.

MLA Mahesh Tenginkai, Convenor of Kshamata Samsthe Govinda Joshi, Gopalkrishna Nayak of Swarna Jewellers, Suggi Sudhakar shetry, president of Hotel Association and nephrologist Venkatesh Mogaer would be the guests of honour at the event, he said.

At Ayodhya

Mr. Shanbag said that he had been invited to Ayodhya to present the classical dance “Shriram Bhaje” along with Guru Vasundhara Dooraiswami on January 25.