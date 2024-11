Nearly 500 children of Mayur Dance Academy will present a dance drama, Amba, and other cultural programmes at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Danseuse Hema Waghmode told presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday that the dance festival will be inaugurated by MLA Arvind Bellad.

