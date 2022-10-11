‘Damodara Deepotsava’ at ISKCON

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 11, 2022 21:56 IST

ISKCON, Mysuru, is observing a month-long festival of lights called ‘Damodara Deepotsava’. The festival began on October 9 and will go on till November 8.

The festival will be held every day from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

A press release from ISKCON said the festival is celebrated in commemoration of a delightful childhood pastime of Lord Krishna in Gokula. The pastime made Krishna famous by the name Damodara – ‘Dama’ means rope and ‘udara’ means belly. Hence, Damodara is the special form of Krishna, as a baby tied with rope around his belly to a wooden grinding mortar, the release added.

“There are many wonderful descriptions in the scriptures glorifying Lord Krishna’s pastime. Devotees celebrate the pastime all over the month of ‘Kartika’ by offering special prayers and lamps to Lord Damodara,” ISKCON said.

