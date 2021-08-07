Damaged bridges, roads to be repaired: KSE

K.S. Eshwarappa, RDPR Minister, has said the government will reconstruct bridges and roads damaged during the heavy rains in Shivamogga district. He spoke to presspersons after visiting rain-hit areas of Sagar taluk on Saturday.

Mr. Eshwarappa visited Iruvakki, Kedaluru, Byadarakoppa, Tyagarthi of Sagar taluk and Udri in Sorab taluk on the day. He inspected the roads caved in, bridges damaged and landslips. “In the last financial year 69 bridges were constructed in Sagar taluk. This year also the government would give importance to construct small bridges wherever necessary. I will discuss the issue with Minister for Public Works”, he said.

Regarding the allotment of portfolios, Mr. Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister had allocated two important portfolios to two MLAs representing Shivamogga district. “Being Minister for RDPR, I will give thrust to implement MGNREGA, Swachch Bharat and drinking water schemes”, he said.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, Zilla panchayat CEO M.L.Vaishali and others accompanied the Minister.