‘Damage to statue accidental’

Belagavi

12 November 2020 00:46 IST

Investigation has revealed that the damage to the statue of Basaveshwara in Bijaguppi village near Ramdurga was accidental.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi issued a release stating that the village residents of Bijaguppi had withdrawn the complainant about the damage to the statue.

A few days ago, three farmers who were going to their fields noticed that a shawl had fallen off the statue.

They tried to put the shawl back but instead broke its hand.

Out of fear, they threw the hand in a nearby field and kept quiet about it.

There were protests in the village on Sunday, after some people noticed that a hand of the statue was missing.

Protests continued in Belagavi on Wednesday.