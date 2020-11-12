‘Damage to statue accidental’

Investigation has revealed that the damage to the statue of Basaveshwara in Bijaguppi village near Ramdurga was accidental.
Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi issued a release stating that the village residents of Bijaguppi had withdrawn the complainant about the damage to the statue.
A few days ago, three farmers who were going to their fields noticed that a shawl had fallen off the statue.
They tried to put the shawl back but instead broke its hand.
Out of fear, they threw the hand in a nearby field and kept quiet about it.
There were protests in the village on Sunday, after some people noticed that a hand of the statue was missing.
Protests continued in Belagavi on Wednesday.
