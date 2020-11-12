Karnataka

‘Damage to statue accidental’

Investigation has revealed that the damage to the statue of Basaveshwara in Bijaguppi village near Ramdurga was accidental.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi issued a release stating that the village residents of Bijaguppi had withdrawn the complainant about the damage to the statue.

A few days ago, three farmers who were going to their fields noticed that a shawl had fallen off the statue.

They tried to put the shawl back but instead broke its hand.

Out of fear, they threw the hand in a nearby field and kept quiet about it.

There were protests in the village on Sunday, after some people noticed that a hand of the statue was missing.

Protests continued in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 12:47:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/damage-to-statue-accidental/article33078976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY