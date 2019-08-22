Damage owing to floods in Raichur put at ₹ 332 cr.; Minister reviews situation

Minister B. Sriramulu held a meeting with officials to review the flood situation in Raichur district on Wednesday. Another Minister Prabhu Chavan and district in-charge secretary G. Kumar Naik accompanied Mr. Sriramulu.

Mr. Sriramulu, who took oath as Minister on Tuesday, rushed to the district after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa formed Ministerial teams and entrusted them with the task of reviewing the flood situation in the State.

He held a discussion with the officials at the Zilla Panchayat Auditorium here.

The Minister said that the loss owing to floods in Raichur district was estimated at ₹ 332 crore. But, as per the norms of the disaster relief fund of the Union government and the State Disaster Relief Fund, the district will only get ₹ 58 crore. Therefore, officials should submit a proposal to the State government seeking release of ₹ 36 crore as ₹ 12 crore had already been released to the district administration’s account, he added.

Agriculture officials told the Minister that a total of 16,195 hectares of agriculture land have been damaged. Of this, 8,824 hectares had paddy, 3,399 hectares cotton, 2,155 hectares red gram and 969 hectares bajra.

Gulbarga Electricity Company (GESCOM) officials said that a total of 787 transformers have been damaged. Of these, 369 have been already replaced and 250 are ready to be replaced. The Minister told the officials to replace the remaining in the next five days.

Deputy Commissioner Sharat B. said that after floods in 2009, a total of 11,417 houses had been built in 52 affected villages. Hakku Patras (right of records) were issued to 7,561 beneficiaries. But, of them, only 3,308 beneficiaries are now residing in those houses. The remaining beneficiaries are not willing to stay in those houses citing lack of infrastructure.

Mr. Sharat pointed out that the district had been drastically affected by the floods this time too. However, the district administration with the help of the Army, Fire and Emergency Services, the police and other departments had handled the situation effectively.

“As many as 5,521 residents from 72 identified villages in three taluks — Raichur, Deodurg and Lingsugur — had been shifted. Also, 104 residents from six islands have been evacuated to safer places. Apart from this, 26 relief centres had been opened for the affected people. These people were provided food for several days,” he said.

He added that ₹ 10,000 compensation each was distributed to owners of houses that were damaged in the flood waters.

Education Department officials said that 22 rooms in 13 government-run schools have been damaged by floods. Action has been taken to repair them, they added.

Finally, the Minister directed the officials to complete the relief works related to floods in the next 10 days.

Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, Raja Venkatappa Naik, Shivaraj Patil, both MLAs, Basavaraj Itagi, MLC, Adimani Veeralakshmi, zilla panchayat president, Lakshmikant Reddy, CEO, and others were present.

Later, the Ministers visited the flood-affected D. Rampur, Korthakunda and other villages to assess the damage due to floods and interacted with the residents.