Damage due to floods put at₹ 305 crore in Gadag district

The floods in the Tungabhadra, the Malaprabha, the Varada rivers and the Bennihalla stream and incessant rain have damaged property and caused a loss of ₹ 305 crore in Gadag district.

Giving details of the loss to the visiting Central team in Gadag district on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M.G. Hiremath said that because of the floods, 40 villages in Ron, Nargund and Shirahatti taluks of the district had been affected.

Briefing the seven-member Central team, led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Prakash, which visited several places in the district on Monday, Mr. Hiremath said that as over 1.10 lakh cusecs of water was released into the Malaprabha river from the Navilutheertha Reservoir during rainfall, over 32 villages were inundated. And, floods in the Tungabhadra river badly affected eight villages.

On crop loss, he said that both agricultural and horticultural crops had been damaged as the rivers were in space and also due to excessive rainfall. Apart from damage to houses, roads, bridges and other structures, basic facilities in a majority of villages and towns have been adversely affected, he said.

Shifted

Mr. Hiremath said that the district administration had shifted 47,919 people to safer places and had set up 44 rehabilitation centres. In all, 2,516 persons stranded due to floods and excessive rainfall were rescued by the relief and rescue teams, he said.

Mentioning that four rehabilitation centres were still functioning, he said that 1,673 persons had been accommodated in these centres as of now. “The NDRF team had rescued 160 people, the SDRF team had saved 286 and the Air Force had saved 70 people during the floods,” he said.

As per an estimation, various property and houses worth ₹ 14.09 crore had been damaged in Gadag district.

He said that flood-affected families had been provided ₹ 10,000 as primary relief and so far, ₹ 8.47 crore had been disbursed to 8,467 families and soon, another 800 families would get the relief amount.

Head of the Central team Mr. Prakash said that they had carried assessment and there was large scale damage.

He said that it would take more time than expected for life to return to normality.

The team members had visited parts of Belagavi on Monday. The same day, they visited several villages in Bagalkot, Gadag and Dharwad districts.

Union Finance Ministry Accounts Secretary S.C. Meena, Joint Secretary of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare Ministry Ponnuswamy, Water Resources Superintending Engineer Jitendra Panwar, Vijaykumar of the Road Transport Highways Ministry, Manik Chandra Pandit of the Rural Development Ministry and O.P. Suman of the Energy Ministry were in the team.