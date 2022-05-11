Dalmia Cement to create 700 jobs in Belagavi with ₹300 crore investment

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. (DCBL) is expanding its existing manufacturing plant at Belagavi in north Karnataka by investing ₹300 crore. | Photo Credit: For representation only

May 11, 2022 11:06 IST

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. is using the investment to expand its existing manufacturing plant at Belagavi in north Karnataka