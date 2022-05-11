Karnataka

Dalmia Cement to create 700 jobs in Belagavi with ₹300 crore investment

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. (DCBL) is expanding its existing manufacturing plant at Belagavi in north Karnataka by investing ₹300 crore. | Photo Credit: For representation only

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. (DCBL) is expanding its existing manufacturing plant at Belagavi in north Karnataka by investing ₹300 crore. The company expects the investment to create up to 700 new jobs by March 2024.

“We plan to invest ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore in the next two years towards manufacturing expansion, in terms of enhanced production capabilities, and renewing our energy commitment by planning a solar power capacity installation of 9MW to reduce electricity consumption by half,” said Sunil Aggarwal, Regional Director, South, DCBL.


