Dalmia Cement to create 700 jobs in Belagavi with ₹300 crore investment
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. is using the investment to expand its existing manufacturing plant at Belagavi in north Karnataka
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. (DCBL) is expanding its existing manufacturing plant at Belagavi in north Karnataka by investing ₹300 crore. The company expects the investment to create up to 700 new jobs by March 2024.
“We plan to invest ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore in the next two years towards manufacturing expansion, in terms of enhanced production capabilities, and renewing our energy commitment by planning a solar power capacity installation of 9MW to reduce electricity consumption by half,” said Sunil Aggarwal, Regional Director, South, DCBL.
