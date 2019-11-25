Dalits take out protest march

Members of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Dalit Sangharsh Samiti took out a protest march in Hubballi on Monday seeking action against all those involved in uploading a handbook on a website that demeaned B.R. Ambedkar.

Beginning from the Ambedkar statue near the Head Post Office, the protestors marched through Lamington Road and raised slogans against those responsible for the act and also against the State government for failing to initiate strict action against them.

They said that it was a deliberate attempt to demean Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, and squarely held Principal Secretary to Government Uma Shankar responsible for the whole development.

They demanded that the officer concerned, and also others who were involved in the issue, be dismissed from service.

On reaching the Mini Vidhana Soudha, they held a demonstration and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Governor, to the officials of the taluk administration. In the memorandum, they have said that such acts by officials would create unrest in society and they should be dealt with seriously.