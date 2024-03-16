March 16, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The controversy over barring entry of Dalits into the Beereshwara temple in Cheeranahalli in Mandya taluk in Karnataka was resolved on March 15 during a discussion among representatives of various castes in the village.

Since a few days, Dalits were not only denied entry into the centuries-old Beereshwara temple, but also barred from participating in the procession of the deity.

When the matter was taken up by activists of progressive organisations, led by advocate Lakshman Cheeranahalli, a team of government officials, led by Mandya Tahsildar Shivakumar Biradar and comprising Mandya taluk Social Welfare Officer and Revenue Department officials, visited the village. They directed the priest to allow entry of people of all castes without discrimination.

The visit of the government officials to the temple, which falls under the purview of the Muzrai Department, was followed by a series of talks with elders of various castes in the village. “Finally, a decision was taken by the village elders to allow entry of people of all castes into the temple without any discrimination,” said Lakshman Cheeranahalli.

On March 15, Dalits, who had stayed away from the temple due to practice of untouchability, entered the premises in the presence of government officials and performed puja.

Revenue Department official T. Aravind Kumar pointed out that discriminating against people of any caste and preventing their entry into the temple is against the law and called upon the people of the village to live in harmony.

Lakshman Cheeranahalli said the country’s Constitution had outlawed discrimination against Dalits. “All the leaders of our village agreed not to allow such discrimination and give Dalits access to the temple,” he said.

“The entry of Dalits into Bireshwar temple in Cheeranahalli is also a model for Mandya district, as the matter was resolved through talks with people of all castes, who were convinced about the law without giving any room for conflict,” Lakshman Cheeranahalli said.

