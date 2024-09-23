GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dalits stage protest seeking compensation, arrest of accused in atrocities case in Yadgir

Members of various Dalit organisations demand the immediate arrest of the accused in two such cases

Published - September 23, 2024 09:20 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Dalit organisations staging a protest in Hunsagi town of Yadgir district on Monday.

Members of Dalit organisations staging a protest in Hunsagi town of Yadgir district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of various Dalit organisations staged a protest at Basaveshwar Circle in Hunsagi town of Yadgir district on Monday demanding the immediate arrest of the accused in two cases of atrocities on Dalits and compensation for the victims.

The protestors blocked the main road leading to Vijayapura and Muddebihal for a while and shouted slogans demanding justice for Dalit families.

They said that 10 of the accused in a case registered in Narayanpur Police Station in connection with abuses hurled at Dalits in the name of their caste in Bapparagi village in the taluk have not been arrested.

Dalits are being subjected to boycott and abuse by the upper caste communities in the aftermath of a rape of a minor Dalit girl pertaining to which a case was registered against an upper caste man in August.

In the other case that has been registered in Kodekal Police Station in connection with a minor Dalit girl being sexually harassed and then assaulted in August, none of the three accused have been arrested yet, they said.

Members of Dalit organisations submitting a memorandum to officers during a protest in Hunsagi town of Yadgir district on Monday.

Members of Dalit organisations submitting a memorandum to officers during a protest in Hunsagi town of Yadgir district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The protestors demanded the immediate arrest of the accused in both the cases and grant of four acres of land to each of the 10 Dalit families who have been subjected to boycott and abuse.

They also demanded that the two Dalit minor victims in the sexual harassment and rape case should be given adequate compensation.

They demanded that the false counter-cases registered against Dalits in Gurmitkal and Gogi police stations should be withdrawn.

Shorapur Deputy Superintendent of Police Javeed Inamdar rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors.

Mr. Inamdar promised that the accused in two cases registered in the Narayanpur and Kodekal police stations will be arrested shortly. A special team will be formed for the purpose.

Following his assurance, the protest was withdrawn.

Mallikarjun Kranti, Azeezsab Ikur, Ninganna Gonal and others led the protest.

Published - September 23, 2024 09:20 pm IST

