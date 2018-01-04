Dalits stage protests in Belagavi against violence in Bhima-Koregaon

Several Dalit organisations staged protests in Belagavi on Wednesday, against the violence in Maharashtra after the observation of the Bhima-Koregaon battle bicentenary.

They walked to the Rani Channamma Circle shouting slogans against the Maharashtra government for failing to control violence. They accused the Sangh Parivar groups of inciting violence by desecrating the tomb of G.G Gaikwad, who had carried out the final rites of Shivaji’s son Sambhaji. They said that Brahminical forces had tried to wipe away memories of the victory of the Mahar regiment against the Peshwa forces in 1818 in Bhima-Koregaon.

They vowed to continue the struggle for Dalit pride in Karnataka and across the country.

Members of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, Dalit Sanghatanegala Okkoota, Manava Hakkugala Horata Samiti and other organisations were present.

K.D. Mantreshi, M.R. Kalpatri, Mallesh Chougule, Gaju Dharnayak, Sadashiv Kolkar, Durgesh Metri, Tanaji Devarmani and others led the strike.

Buses to Maharashtra stopped

NWKRTC stopped all buses bound for Maharahstra districts since morning. Officers suspended operations after news of riots in the neighbouring districts of Kolhapur, Solapur and the Konkan. “We will resume services by evening or by Thursday, depending on the law and order situation,” NWKRTC officers said.