‘Dalits not allowed to go to tea stalls’

Vijayapura

27 February 2020 19:51 IST

Accusing some caste Hindus in Halihal village, Nidagundi taluk, of boycotting Dalits by not allowing them to go to local tea stalls and also filing false cases against them, Karnataka Rajya Dalit Sangharsh Samiti has condemned the act and demanded a CID probe in the matter.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, State convener of the samiti Ramesh Asangi said that since January 20 this year, caste Hindus are boycotting Dalits in the village.

He also added that when the Dalit community filed a complaint with the police, as a revenge, caste Hindus filed cases against Dalits accusing them of murdering a person belonging to an upper caste.

Advertising

Advertising

“The body of the man was found near the bus stand under suspicious circumstances. Without checking facts, they simply filed cases against 21 Dalits. We have also filed cases against 18 persons for throwing stones at houses of Dalits and creating trouble,” he said.

Demanding a CID investigation in the matter as Dalits had lost faith in the local police, he said that only the CID will carry out a fair inquiry and take action against those erring persons.

Other functionaries of the samiti were present. Later, the samiti members submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil in support of their demand.