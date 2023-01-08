Dalits need varied opportunities of growth in economic, social, political spheres: Veeraiah

January 08, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Haveri

Dalits and such other groups need more and varied opportunities of growth in economic, social and political spheres. Unfortunately, most of the social welfare schemes and projects do not address these needs. They are either token welfare schemes or half-hearted attempts at providing inadequate facilities to such communities that have historically been deprived of opportunities. There is a need to reconsider the structure of social welfare schemes and projects and the way in which they are implemented, the former MLC and BJP leader D.S. Veeraiah said in Haveri on Sunday.

He was speaking at a session on empowerment of such class people at the 86th mega Kannada literary event.

“We in the government should introspect whether such schemes are benefiting the targeted communities. What are we giving them, a few fishing nets for the fishermen, a few farm equipment for farmers and workers? Do such measures help them completely? No. They are just temporary relief measures. Such schemes should not only provide financial stability to the deprived classes but they should also address other issues. We have to plan welfare measures that empower the deprived classes socially, economically and politically. It is not enough to help them only at one level. I feel that they need better opportunities in industry, trade and entrepreneurship. If the government feels that there are no opportunities, it should take steps to create them, especially for the deprived classes,’’ Mr. Veeraiah said.

He asked the Central and State governments to increase opportunities in education, employment, entrepreneurship, mainstream social service and non-government sectors. The governments should invest heavily in public education and healthcare and ensure that more government schools, colleges and universities, professional colleges and public hospitals are opened. The deprived classes should get enough opportunities in the private sector also, he said.

Rohinaksha Shirlalu, assistant professor of Kannada in Central University of Karnataka, felt that a change of heart and not agitation is the key to empowerment of deprived classes and establishment of an equal society.

“It is very unfortunate that caste-based discrimination continues in society in various forms even after so many centuries. But agitation is not the answer to this but a change of heart of the oppressor. The deprived classes should strive to achieve this change of heart among the oppressor classes,’’ he said.

Responding to this, Gangadhara B., professor, Centre for Kannada Studies, Bangalore University, said that Dalits and other deprived communities are not revolting as they are hoping things will change some day. “The deprived classes love their country and care for it. They have developed a motherly attitude towards even those who oppress them. They forgive and forget their actions, hoping that they will understand one day and stop the discrimination. When we talk of the patient suffering of the deprived classes, we should realise that no sane man will torch his own home,’’ he said.

“We may be surprised that even educated among the deprived are not revolting. That is because they understand that nothing can be achieved through violent means. What they are seeking is political power and not a violent revolution. But the oppressors are yet to understand that,” Prof. Gangadhara said.

“It is sad, however, that communities with vested interests have created the idea of God and we have internalised it. Some artists and writers from deprived communities do not speak of the pain of their fellowmen. They are trying to assimilate the deprived communities into the mainstream society. They are trying to convince the downtrodden that it is easier to embrace the macro culture, rather than try to showcase their own micro culture. They have tried to find a path of reconciliation and peace,’’ he said.

He quoted instances from the lives of reformers from upper castes like Talakadu Range Gowda and Kudmul Ranga Rao and said that today’s youth should learn from them.

“I think they are overcome with a sense of atonement. They have studied and understood the history of caste-based discrimination and helped the deprived classes, within their means,” he said.