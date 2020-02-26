Karnataka

Dalits launch indefinite protest for title deeds

Dalits of Hadya village in Mandya taluk, who have been living in thatched houses on government lands from nearly eight decades, commenced an indefinite protest near the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday seeking title deeds and other facilities.

According to them, the district administration and the departments concerned have been refusing to provide title deeds for the land on which they are staying, despite their submitting memorandums many times.

A good number of Dalit families have been staying at Hadya in huts built on government land. The colony lacks infrastructure facilities, the protesters said.

The agitators also demanded a graveyard in the village for Dalits.

Officials tried to pacify them by promising to consider their demands seriously. But the agitators refused to withdraw their protest.

