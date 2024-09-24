In an unusual gesture, the residents of Sigaranahalli in Holenarasipur taluk of Karnataka paid tributes to CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away on September 12. The village is known for fighting against the imposition of penalties on women entering a temple.

On September 22, the Scheduled Caste residents of the village recalled Yechury’s visit to their colony. They acknowledged the significance of his support for their struggle against the atrocities committed by people belonging to privileged castes.

Thayamma, Padmamma, Raju, Lokesh, and many others of the village said they never anticipated that Yechury, a politician leading a national party, would visit their place, listen to their woes, and extend support. Even as local politicians, who represented them in Parliament and the State Assembly hardly visited their locality, Yechury met the villagers, despite opposition from friendly allies.

“Our elected representatives were supporting the people who imposed the penalty. However, Yechury extended support to us,” said Raju of Sigaranahalli, who is now an office-bearer of Dalit Hakkugala Samiti, a wing of the CPI(M).

On August 31, 2015, four women visited Basaveshwara temple in the village, along with other members after the weekly meeting of a local women’s self-help group. The ‘upper’ caste people objected to the entry of four Scheduled Caste women to the temple. They told the group of women to pay a penalty, citing that their entry ‘spoilt the sanctity’ of the temple.

This led to a protest by residents of the Dalit colony.

Hassan district unit of the CPI(M), Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS), Madiga Dandora Samiti, Dalit Hakkugala Samiti (DHS), and others stood by the villagers. Maintaining that restricting the entry of any individual to a temple was against the law, the Hassan district administration took the Dalits inside the temple. The ‘upper’ caste people opposed the move.

Violent turn

In April 2016, the issue took a violent turn. The group opposing the entry of Dalits to the temple threw stones during a peace meeting, forcing the police to use canes to restore order.

On July 24, 2016, Yechury visited the village and interacted with the women who were told to pay a penalty.

Dharmesh, general secretary of the Hassan district unit of CPI(M), said Yechury’s visit boosted the morale of the people fighting for their rights. “In fact, senior politicians of Hassan tried to convince him not to visit Sigaranahalli. However, our leader stood by his decision. The people of Sigaranahalli remember his visit, and they paid him rich tributes. We are moved by the gesture shown by villagers,” he said.

DSS leader H.K. Sandesh, CPM leader H.R. Naveen Kumar, Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti leader Vijay Kumar, DHS leader Pruthvi attended the programme.