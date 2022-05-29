Dalits enter temple with police protection in Yadgir

Earlier, there was strong resistance by the upper community people from Amalihal village to Dalit’s entry into the temple

Earlier, there was strong resistance by the upper community people from Amalihal village to Dalit’s entry into the temple

With adequate police security, eight members of a Dalit family from Huvinahlli village in Shorapur taluk have entered into Anjaneya temple in Amalihal village in Hunsagi taluk of the district and performed a head-shaving programme of their child.

Earlier, there was strong resistance by the upper community people from Amalihal village to Dalit’s entry into the temple. Following this, people from the Dalit community submitted a petition to the Kembhavi police and sought protection to them while entering temple and programme family programme without any fear.

On May 27, C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police visited both villages’ people and held a peace meeting and explained to them the rights of every citizen to perform puja and also warned of legal action if anyone obstructed Dalits. However, the situation was tense. Therefore, the police discussed with taluk administrations and following which imposed Prohibition order under section 144 of CrPC in these two villages and put adequate police security, ensuring law and order situation.

“On Saturday, police brought the Dalit family members in a police vehicle from Huvinahalli village to Anjaneya temple in Amalihal and allowed them to perform puja to god and also conduct a head-shaving programme of their child,” police sources said.

Department has deployed three Circle Inspectors, 10 Sub Inspectors, 150 Civil Constables and two each platoon from District Armed Reserve and Karnataka State Reserve police forces on the spot and handled the situation peacefully.

“Presently, the situation is under control and police security is continued in both the villages,” Dr. Vedamurthy told The Hindu.

Circle Inspectors Doulat Kuri, Sunil Mulimani and Bapugowda are in the village keep close vigil on situation.