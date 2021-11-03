Dalits ask Siddaramaiah if he joined Cong. for a livelihood

The SC Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Yadgir on Wednesday and condemned the statement made by Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah on Dalits during campaigning for the recently concluded bypolls.

The protesters said that Mr. Siddaramaiah defamed the self-respect of Dalits by saying that Dalits have joined the BJP for a livelihood. “The statement by him is highly condemnable and the Dalits will seek an apology from him,” they said.

They urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to make it clear on why he had joined the Congress. “Mr. Siddaramaiah, tell us, did you join the Congress for a livelihood?” they asked.

They said that “you have defamed the self-respect of Dalits who have supported you in becoming the Chief Minister and all Dalits will now want to teach you a lesson in the coming Assembly election.”

The protesters burnt Mr. Siddaramaiah in an effigy and shouted slogans against him.