Dalit youth beaten up by group for allegedly touching motorcycle in Vijayapura district

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man was beaten up by a group allegedly for touching a motorcycle belonging to an ‘upper’ caste man at Minajigi village near Talikoti in Vijayapura district.

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal has ordered a detailed inquiry into the issue. Meanwhile, a complaint has also been filed against the youth who was beaten up. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday and the video of the Dalit youth, Kashinath Talawar, being beaten up ruthlessly by a bunch of people had gone viral on social media. After the family filed a complaint, the Talikoti police registered a case against 13 people. The incident took place when Kashinath, a daily wager, was going to work with his father Yankappa Husenappa Talawar.

In his complaint, Mr. Yankappa Talawar said that along with his son, the mob also manhandled his daughter and daughter-in-law. “The men used abusive language against us, our caste and even threatened us with dire consequences,” he said in the complaint.

Mr. Agarwal told presspersons on Monday that a case of assault and atrocities against 13 persons under various sections of IPC and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities New Act, 2015, had been registered. They were yet to make any arrests in connection with the case.

The Talikoti police also registered a case against Kashinath for allegedly misbehaving with women based on a complaint by a 27-year old housewife. In the plaint, the woman accused Kashinath of misbehaving with women of the village.

Mr. Agarwal said that during the investigation of the case, the residents had complained about the Dalit youth’s alleged misbehaviour with women and a woman had also filed a complaint against Kashinath for allegedly misbehaving with women when they were washing clothes in the village. A case had been registered under the provisions of Section 354 of IPC and the police were yet to question Kashinath on the issue.