Dalit writers demand an end to manual scavenging

July 30, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Delegates to the Akhila Bharat Dalit Sahitya Sammelan passed a resolution demanding a complete ban on manual scavenging across the country.

The resolution demanded that the Union and State governments make it mandatory for all government and private agencies and individuals not to hire any human being for scavenging work but to use machines instead.

The other resolutions include setting up a Dalit Sahitya Development Authority and a Dr. Ambedkar Sahitya Academy, ensuring permanent financial aid to the Dalit Sahitya Parishat and leading to the establishment of a Neo-Buddhist Development Board.

These were read out by writer Sujata Chalavadi and approved by voice vote by the attendees. It was announced that the 11th sammelan will be held in Raichur in January 2024.

The 10th edition of the two-day literary festival was held in Vijayapura on Saturday and Sunday. H.T. Pote, writer and Kannada professor from Gulbarga University, was the president of the event.

On Sunday, Heavy Industries Minister and district in-charge M.B. Patil asked young people from all communities to read Dalit literature from various languages. “Dalit literature is among the best art forms of our times, as it has helped open the eyes of the privileged classes. It should be accorded the importance it deserves,” Mr. Patil said.

In his presidential speech on Saturday, Dr. Pote demanded that the State government make it mandatory for all school and college students to study the Constitution.

“We are fighting a losing battle against caste today, as we have failed to understand the real spirit of the Constitution. It should be read widely and deeply and its intent should be absorbed by all of us. We should not only abide by the Constitutional principles but also force the government to implement them properly. To do that, we should engage with school and college students. That is the right way to pay tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution,” he said.

“Even after nearly eight decades of Independence, we are yet to achieve social equality. Atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis continue unabated. The governments at the Centre and in the States should put an end to it. Dalit intellectuals and leaders should also take steps to resolve issues among the various groups in Scheduled Castes and ensure peaceful and egalitarian living,” he said.

He recalled writers from the undivided district of the erstwhile Bijapur, like Madhura Channa, Simpi Linganna, Dhoola Saheb and Kapase Revappa, and modernday thinkers like K.K. Pol and M.M. Kalburgi.

“The documentation of Vachana literature by F.G. Halakatti should never be forgotten,” he said.

The writer recalled the contribution of Rashtrakuta kings and Bahmani and Adil Shahi sultans to the development of the region. He also recalled Dalit thinkers and associates of Dr. Ambedkar like Siddarth Arakeri, M.R. Kale, H.R. Shinde and L.R. Nayak.

Dr. Pote, who hails from Hanjagi village in Vijayapura, recalled his childhood that was marred by poverty. He paid tributes to his primary school teachers Mallikarjun Math, Gudibayi Madam and Ghanti Master and university teachers like Channanna Walikar.

He also recalled his schooldays in Hanjagi and Indi and the Gurudev Ranade School in Nimbal. He thanked teachers in the colleges run by BLDE Society from where he graduated.

Various young writers and critics like Subhash Rajmane, Kiran Ganjnur, Vidyavati Ankalagi, Rukmini Agasar, Bhuvaneshwari Kamble and others spoke at the various sessions.