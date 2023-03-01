ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit woman says police sought money to settle property dispute instead of booking assailant

March 01, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Kantamma Hanumanth Arjunagi, a Dalit woman from Budanal village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district, has said that the Wadagera Police demanded ₹5 lakh from her to settle a property issue instead of registering an FIR against an assailant who assaulted her when she was working in a field.

She was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Ms. Arjunagi said that two acres of land was purchased from Parappa of the village in her husband Hanumanth Arjunagi’s name 20 years ago. But, the land was not registered. After the death of Parappa, his son, Shivappa, obstructed them from cultivating the land, though it was under their possession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Shivappa assaulted her with a club when she was working in the field and abused her in the name of her caste. He also issued life threat to her, she said.

She said that she and her husband approached the Wadagera Police three days ago to lodge an FIR. However, the police not only not register an FIR but also demanded ₹5 lakh from her to settle the dispute amicably, she added.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that he is aware of the property dispute and that he will do whatever legally is possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US