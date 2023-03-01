Dalit woman says police sought money to settle property dispute instead of booking assailant

March 01, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Yadgir

Kantamma Hanumanth Arjunagi, a Dalit woman from Budanal village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district, has said that the Wadagera Police demanded ₹5 lakh from her to settle a property issue instead of registering an FIR against an assailant who assaulted her when she was working in a field.

She was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Ms. Arjunagi said that two acres of land was purchased from Parappa of the village in her husband Hanumanth Arjunagi’s name 20 years ago. But, the land was not registered. After the death of Parappa, his son, Shivappa, obstructed them from cultivating the land, though it was under their possession.

Recently, Shivappa assaulted her with a club when she was working in the field and abused her in the name of her caste. He also issued life threat to her, she said.

She said that she and her husband approached the Wadagera Police three days ago to lodge an FIR. However, the police not only not register an FIR but also demanded ₹5 lakh from her to settle the dispute amicably, she added.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that he is aware of the property dispute and that he will do whatever legally is possible.