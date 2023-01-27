Dalit tied to tree, assaulted on charge of stealing coffee in Karnataka

January 27, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - Hassan

A Dalit youth was allegedly tortured by five persons at Bellavara, near Arehalli in Belur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, allegedly for stealing coffee beans from a coffee estate.

The alleged incident came to the notice of Arehalli police after video clips of the youth being beaten up went viral. The youth was allegedly tied to a tree throughout the night and beaten with sticks. In the video clip, he is seen requesting the accused not to assault him. However, the accused continued to beat him up.

On January 27, Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar informed mediapersons that Arehalli police rescued the victim. They booked a case against five persons under the SC-ST (Prevent of Atrocities) Act, besides other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have arrested five persons — Raghavendra K.P., 40, a farmer; Umesh, 36, agriculture worker; Keerthi, 31, farmer; Shamual, 43, agriculture worker; and Naveen Raj, 36, an agriculture worker.

The victim is being treated at the government hospital in Belur.