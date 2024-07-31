Dalit Sene seeks probe by retired judge into diversion of SCP-TSP funds

Members of the Akhila Karnataka Dalit Sene have demanded the constitution of a committee headed by a retired judge to probe into the diversion of Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds in the last 10 years.

Sene State president Dattatreya Kudaki, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said that the State government has allocated ₹2,94,963 crore for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the last one decade between 2014-15 and 2024-25.

“In 2024-25, ₹14,282 crore has been diverted towards guarantee schemes, while the total budgetary allocation for SCP-TSP is ₹39,121.47 crore”Dattatreya Kudaki,Dalit Sene State president

Though such large amount of funds has been allocated for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, these communities still remain socially, economically and educationally backward, Mr. Kudaki said.

He said that the successive State governments have failed to utilise SCP-TSP funds effectively for implementing welfare programmes and taking up infrastructure works.

Mr. Kudaki strongly condemned the Siddaramaiah-led State government for the diversion of SCP-TSP funds for other projects and guarantee schemes.

In the 2024-25 State Budget, the State government has allocated ₹39,121.47 crore towards Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, of which the government has decided to divert ₹14,282 crore for implementing guarantee schemes, he said.

Similarly, in the 2023-24 State Budget, a sum of ₹35,221.84 crore was allocated for SCP-TSP, of which ₹11,000 crore was diverted towards guarantee schemes, he added.

According to Mr. Kudaki, the following is the total SCP-TSP funds allocated in last 10 years year-wise: 2014-15 ₹15,894.66 crore, 2015-16 ₹16,405.11 crore, 2016-17 ₹20,040.29 crore, 2017-18 ₹27,962.34 crore, 2018-19 ₹29,694.48 crore, 2019-20 ₹27,391.82 crore, 2020-21 ₹25,945.90 crore, 2021-22 ₹27,021.62 crore, 2022-23 ₹30,263.77 crore, 2023-24 ₹35,221.84 crore and 2024-25 ₹39,121.47 crore.