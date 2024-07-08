GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dalit Sangharsha Samiti warns of agitation

Seeks changes in outsourcing law

Updated - July 08, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalit Sangharsha Samiti has warned of a statewide agitation if the State government did not amend the recently-drafted rules on providing reservation in manpower outsourcing.

In a letter to the State government, DSS leaders have said that the recent rules have given two broad exemptions to all the outsourcing agencies. The first one is that an agency that employs less than 20 persons need not provide reservation to SC/ST communities. Secondly, any agency that hires workers for less than 45 days also need not provide reservation. This will defeat the whole purpose of the amendment, they said. They said the protests will begin in a week.

Shankar Karennanavar, Basavaraj Babaladi, Baburao Doddi, Shivaraj Kamble and others submitted the letter to the government on Monday. DSS leaders from Belagavi and Vijayapura have signed the letter.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / dalits / demonstration / Caste / minority group / labour

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.