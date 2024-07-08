Dalit Sangharsha Samiti warns of agitation

The Dalit Sangharsha Samiti has warned of a statewide agitation if the State government did not amend the recently-drafted rules on providing reservation in manpower outsourcing.

In a letter to the State government, DSS leaders have said that the recent rules have given two broad exemptions to all the outsourcing agencies. The first one is that an agency that employs less than 20 persons need not provide reservation to SC/ST communities. Secondly, any agency that hires workers for less than 45 days also need not provide reservation. This will defeat the whole purpose of the amendment, they said. They said the protests will begin in a week.

Shankar Karennanavar, Basavaraj Babaladi, Baburao Doddi, Shivaraj Kamble and others submitted the letter to the government on Monday. DSS leaders from Belagavi and Vijayapura have signed the letter.