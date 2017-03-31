Dalit pride, main plank of Srinivas Prasad

Dalit pride is the main plank of former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad who is contesting on a BJP ticket to seek re-election from the Nanjangud constituency.

Having quit the Congress on being dropped from the Cabinet necessitating the byelections, Mr. Prasad, who has been campaigning in the constituency for the last couple of weeks, hit the road again on Friday.

With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hitting the trail early in the day, Mr. Prasad set off to cover more ground and consolidate votes in areas of his influence for the ensuing bypoll on April 9 that is being perceived to be foisted on the public ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

While the CM avoided all reference or criticism of Mr. Prasad, the latter spoke of the ignominy heaped on him and said that the entire Dalit community at large had been slighted when he was dropped from the Cabinet. “The person to whom I gave a lifeline in politics, and went on to become the Chief Minister, till today does not have the courtesy to explain why I was dropped or even discuss about the matter with me,” he said, while speaking to a group of villagers at Goluru.

“People of the constituency know the injustice and humiliation meted out to me. Tens of thousands of people participated in the Swabhimana Samaveshas held to express the ire of the Dalits and will give a fitting reply to the Congress in the forthcoming elections,” Mr. Prasad added.

His campaigning exercise is being bolstered by the presence of BJP leaders led by State president B.S. Yeddyurappa besides senior party leaders across the constituency.

In a majority of the meetings, Mr. Yeddyurappa and the rank and file of the party are slugging it out, wooing the predominant Lingayat community. This effect was visible in sensitive villages like Badanvalu. While the Dalits and OBCs were rallying behind the Congress, the Lingayat community was supporting Mr. Yeddyurappa.