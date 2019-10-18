Dalit poet Siddaiah passes away

Dalit poet and activist K.B. Siddaiah passed away at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday. He had met with an accident near Tumakuru last month and had been in hospital.

The 65-year-old poet developed breathing problems last night and failed to respond to treatment, according to the family. He is survived by wife Gangarajamma and three children.

Mr. Siddaiah’s body was kept for public viewing at the Town Hall Circle in Tumakuru where writers, leaders of various organisations, and political parties paid their tributes. He was laid to rest in his native place, Kenkere in Magadi taluk of Tumakuru district, in the evening.

He taught English at Sri Siddhartha PU college in Tumakuru, but was best known for his literary works in Kannada, including Bakaala, Daklakathadevi Kavya, Anatma, and Gallebaani, among others.

Mr. Siddaiah was also a strong voice in the Dalit movement. He was in favour of internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes and fought for the implementation of the A.J. Sadashiva Commission recommendations.