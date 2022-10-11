Dalit organisations seek action against officials who gave permission for RSS camp in Bidar school

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning a camp of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) being organised at a government-run Morarji Desai Residential School at Kamthana in Bidar district, several Dalit organisations, on Tuesday, staged a demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Bidar demanding stringent legal action who gave permission for the camp.

The agitating activists said that the RSS, in its nine-day camp that commenced on October 8 and is scheduled to culminate on October 16, is inculcating communal hate among young children and youths in the name of patriotism.

“Morarji Desai Residential Schools are opened for giving quality education to the children of backward communities that have been historically deprived of educational opportunities. The RSS, which represents an ideology that has barred backward communities from utilising educational opportunities, is now trying to enter campus where the deprived communities are learning and it is trying to inculcate religious hate among them. The nine-day camp at Morarji Desai Residential School in Kamthana of Bidar district is part of a larger design. We condemn it and demand that the government take legal action against the officers who gave permission for the camp,” Kalyanrao Bhosle, district convenor of the organisation, said, during the agitation.

He took exception to the inaction of the district administration in the matter and demanded that the Deputy Commissioner intervene and stop the camp immediately.

“An organisation is trying to communalise the centre for learning and inculcate communal hate among young children and youths in the name of patriotism and the district administration is watching it as a silent spectator. It is condemnable. We suspect the involvement of officers in the district administration. School principal Ravindra Chatnalli, Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society district coordinator Sharanappa Biradar, Taluk Social Welfare Officer Subhash Nagore and Deputy Director of Social Welfare Girsh Ranjolkar should be held responsible for the lapses and dismissed from their jobs with immediate effect,” Mr. Bhosle said, warning that an intensified agitation will be carried out in Bidar, if the administration did not stop the camp.

Later, a memorandum was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.