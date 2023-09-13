Dalit organisations oppose festivities at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

September 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Even as BJP leaders are talking about going ahead with celebration of Ganesha festivities at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, members of various organisations of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have expressed opposition to any such move and urged the Municipal Corporation not to give permission for the event at the venue.

Addressing a press conference, along with leaders of various organisations and HDMC council member Chetan Hirekerur, president of Samata Sena Gurunath Ullikashi questioned the purpose of seeking permission to celebrate the festival at the Idgah Maidan and urged the Municipal Corporation not to allow BJP leaders to communalise the otherwise harmonious celebration of the festival in the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad.

Mr. Ullikashi said that one should remember that public celebration of the festival is not a Sanatan tradition and that it was started during the freedom movement to mobilise and unite the citizens of the country for the fight against the British.

“What is even more important is that Ganesha festival is a celebration of the country’s harmonious nature and it should not be allowed to be converted into a festival aimed at targeting one particular community,” he said.

He also sought to know why the so-called Hindus of the BJP are not fighting against what he said encroachment of a 300-year-old temple of Manjunath Swamy by police authorities. He also sought to know why BJP leaders are not interested in installing Ganesha idol at other public places and playgrounds in the twin cities.

Mr. Ullikashi said that the main objective of seeking permission to celebrate the festival at Idgah Maidan is more political and they want to spoil the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the region.

Instead of working for the betterment of the twin cities, they want to engage in unwanted issues solely for the purpose of furthering their political interests, he said.

He said that they will hold a protest march on Friday urging the administration and the police authorities not to give permission to such celebrations that will affect the peaceful celebration of the festival.

Various office-bearers, including Basavaraj Kaladagi, Revanasiddappa Desai, Srinivas Beladadi, Devendrappa Itagi, Ravi Kadam and Lohit Gamanagatti, and others were present.

