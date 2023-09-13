HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Dalit organisations oppose festivities at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

September 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as BJP leaders are talking about going ahead with celebration of Ganesha festivities at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, members of various organisations of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have expressed opposition to any such move and urged the Municipal Corporation not to give permission for the event at the venue.

Addressing a press conference, along with leaders of various organisations and HDMC council member Chetan Hirekerur, president of Samata Sena Gurunath Ullikashi questioned the purpose of seeking permission to celebrate the festival at the Idgah Maidan and urged the Municipal Corporation not to allow BJP leaders to communalise the otherwise harmonious celebration of the festival in the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad.

Mr. Ullikashi said that one should remember that public celebration of the festival is not a Sanatan tradition and that it was started during the freedom movement to mobilise and unite the citizens of the country for the fight against the British.

“What is even more important is that Ganesha festival is a celebration of the country’s harmonious nature and it should not be allowed to be converted into a festival aimed at targeting one particular community,” he said.

He also sought to know why the so-called Hindus of the BJP are not fighting against what he said encroachment of a 300-year-old temple of Manjunath Swamy by police authorities. He also sought to know why BJP leaders are not interested in installing Ganesha idol at other public places and playgrounds in the twin cities.

Mr. Ullikashi said that the main objective of seeking permission to celebrate the festival at Idgah Maidan is more political and they want to spoil the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the region.

Instead of working for the betterment of the twin cities, they want to engage in unwanted issues solely for the purpose of furthering their political interests, he said.

He said that they will hold a protest march on Friday urging the administration and the police authorities not to give permission to such celebrations that will affect the peaceful celebration of the festival.

Various office-bearers, including Basavaraj Kaladagi, Revanasiddappa Desai, Srinivas Beladadi, Devendrappa Itagi, Ravi Kadam and Lohit Gamanagatti, and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.