Dalit organisation seeks removal of DC, Police Commissioner over cancellation of Mahisha Dasara

Faulting the district administration for its failure to facilitate the conduct of Mahisha Dasara, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti has urged the government to replace Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner with efficient officials.

The federation members gathered in front of the DC’s office in Mysuru on Tuesday and urged the government to transfer and replace DC Abhiram G. Sankar and Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna.

Instead of upholding the rule of law and honouring the native’s right to celebrate Mahisha Dasara, a festival they were celebrating annually for the last seven years in memory of Mahisha, the federation accused the DC and commissioner of supporting the highhandedness of Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha.

The federation’s convenor Bettayyakote pointed to the existence of Ravana’s and Hiranyakashayapa’s temples in villages across Karnataka, where people not only worship but also celebrate festivals in their honour. “This is an example of the country’s pluralistic culture and greatness,” he said.

The aboriginals were celebrating Mahisha Dasara without offending anybody’s religious sensibilities, he contended. “But, Pratap Simha, with his highhandedness, had obstructed to the peaceful celebration of the festival by leading a mob and forcing the removal of the shamiana in the presence of the city police commissioner,” Mr. Bettayyakote alleged.

The Mysuru district administration, instead of taking action against Mr. Simha, misused the State machinery to promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 to obstruct the celebration of Mahisha Dasara, he said, adding that their actions amounted to indirectly supporting ‘goondagiri’.

The actions amounted to depriving weaker sections of their constitutional rights, he reiterated.