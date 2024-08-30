Dalit, Left activists demand removal of Governor from office

Accusing Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot of attempting to destabilise a democratically elected government in the State, Dalit Sangharsh Samiti and Communist Party of India (CPI) staged different protest demonstrations in Kalaburagi on Thursday demanding that the Union government withdraw Mr. Gehlot from the State.

The DSS activists gathered at Jagat Circle in the morning and marched through Annapurna Circle and SVP Circle to reach the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They raised slogans against Mr. Gehlot.

“Mr. Gehlot is supposed to act as a representative of the Constitution but he is acting as a puppet in the hands of the BJP. He is doing everything possible to destabilise the democratically elected State government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” DSS State convenor D.G. Sagar said, during the agitation outside the administrative complex.

“The Governor hurriedly consented to prosecute Mr. Siddaramaiah in the MUDA plot allotment case without varying the facts. His acts are unacceptable. We demand that the President removes Mr. Gehlot from office,” Mr. Sagar said.

Terming Mr. Siddaramaiah as a prominent political leader who is committed to ensuring the development of backward, oppressed and marginalised communities, Mr. Sagar said that right-wing forces and the BJP are attempting to overthrow the Siddaramaiah government through the Governor.

“The people are with the Chief Minister. We will continue to protest in one way or the other till the President removes Mr. Gehlot from office,” Mr. Sagar said.

Congress leader Renuka Singhe accused the BJP of making efforts to topple the Siddaramaiah government from day one as the latter’s commitment to the welfare of the backward and Dalit communities is unacceptable to it.

“Governor Gehlot permitting the prosecution of Mr. Siddaramaiah is part of the BJP’s sustained efforts to topple the Congress government. The people will not allow the BJP and its allies to succeed in their designs,” she said.

In the other agitation, CPI activists claimed that the Governor’s office is being widely misused to destabilise democratically elected State governments.

“We have so many instances where the BJP-led Union government misused the Governor’s office to suppress its rival parties by dissolving democratically elected State governments. The Governor’s office often acts against the very spirit of the federal system by imposing the Union government’s hegemony. We, therefore, call for the abolition of the very post of the Governor,” district secretary of CPI Mahesh Rathod said.