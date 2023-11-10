ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit leaders criticise Shivalinge Gowda

November 10, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Congress MLA has been accused of acting against Dalit officials in Hassan district

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of pro-Dalit organisations in Hassan have accused K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Arasikere MLA, of acting against Dalit officials in the district. They have announced they will stage a protest against him if he does not change his behaviour.

In a press conference in Hassan on Friday, November 10, Keragodu Somashekhar, State convener of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, said the Congress MLA had been following anti-Dalit policy. He was not allowing the Dalit officials to work in the district. “He wants Dalit votes to win the elections, but he does not want Dalit officials to work,” he said.

Madiga Dandoara Horata Samiti district president Vijay Kumar urged the Congress MLA to take a vow at Hasanamba Temple if he had not acted against Dalit officials. The leaders said that they would stage protests in the district, urging the Congress not to ever induct him into the cabinet.

DSS leaders H.K. Sandesh, Ambuga Mallesh and others were present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Shivalinge Gowda told the media that he was not involved in the transfer of any official. He also maintained that he was not against Dalit officials.

