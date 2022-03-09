Dalit intellectuals seek Minister’s resignation for remarks on Buddhism

They said that Sudhakar’s statement will tear India’s secular social fabric and destroy its tradition of peaceful co-existence

Taking serious exception to what they said objectionable remarks of Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Buddhism, Dalit intellectuals and activists Srishaila Nagaral, Eshwar Ingan and Arjun Bhadre demanded Mr. Sudhakar’s resignation from the Council of Ministers for hurting the sentiments of the followers of Buddhism.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, they said that the Minister had insulted Buddha and spread misinformation about Buddhism just to appease a particular community.

“Mr. Sudhakar has said that Buddha is one of the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu and Buddhism is thus a part of Hinduism. It is a false statement. Buddha was a great man who lived on this earth and Vishnu is a mythological figure. Contrary to Hinduism, Buddhism doesn’t believe in the concept of God or supernatural power that created the world and that it is controlling it. Buddhists are non-believers and Hindus are believers,” Mr. Nagaral, a writer, said.

Mr. Bhadre, a leader of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, said that Mr. Sudhakar’s remarks on Buddhism are to be construed as implementation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh dictates.

“Mr. Sudhakar is simply implementing the orders from the RSS headquarters. Being in a responsible position, he should have not made sweeping statements on religion and hurt the followers of the faith. Before making comments on Buddhism, he should read The Buddha and His Dhamma authored by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. A war is going on in some part of the world at present. Communal tensions are already threatening the very foundations of harmony. Dr. Sudhakar’s baseless statement on Buddhism at this time will further divide communities along communal lines and instigate hatred among them to tear the country’s secular fabric and destroy its tradition of peaceful co-existence,” Mr. Bhadre said, demanding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to remove the Minister from his Council of Ministers.