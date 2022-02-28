Dalit, his son allege assault over juice shop in Hassan district

The Hindu Bureau February 28, 2022 17:54 IST

They have submitted a complaint to Konanur police who are yet to register it formally

The father-son had set up a stall selling fresh sugarcane juice on Ramanathpura-Periyapatna Road. | Photo Credit: For representation only

They have submitted a complaint to Konanur police who are yet to register it formally

A resident of Rudrapatna in Arakalgud taluk has alleged that a group of people assaulted him and his son for running a sugarcane juice stall on Ramanathpura-Periyapatna Road in Hassan district. Chandru, 50, in his complaint to Konanur police, said that a group of people from Gangur village assaulted him and his son Nithin, 22, around 11 a.m. on February 27. The father and son had been earning their livelihood by selling juice to travellers on the highway for the last six months. Recently, a resident of Yaramanahalli in Periyapatna taluk set up another juice stall close by. “They do not want me to run the stall. Citing my caste, they picked up an argument with me and said nobody would purchase juice from my shop. They want me to close my stall because I am an untouchable,” Chandru told The Hindu. “I have submitted a complaint to Konanur police. The police are yet to register it formally,” he said.



Our code of editorial values