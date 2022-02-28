Karnataka

Dalit, his son allege assault over juice shop in Hassan district

The father-son had set up a stall selling fresh sugarcane juice on Ramanathpura-Periyapatna Road.

The father-son had set up a stall selling fresh sugarcane juice on Ramanathpura-Periyapatna Road. | Photo Credit: For representation only

A resident of Rudrapatna in Arakalgud taluk has alleged that a group of people assaulted him and his son for running a sugarcane juice stall on Ramanathpura-Periyapatna Road in Hassan district.

Chandru, 50, in his complaint to Konanur police, said that a group of people from Gangur village assaulted him and his son Nithin, 22, around 11 a.m. on February 27.

The father and son had been earning their livelihood by selling juice to travellers on the highway for the last six months. Recently, a resident of Yaramanahalli in Periyapatna taluk set up another juice stall close by. “They do not want me to run the stall. Citing my caste, they picked up an argument with me and said nobody would purchase juice from my shop. They want me to close my stall because I am an untouchable,” Chandru told The Hindu.

“I have submitted a complaint to Konanur police. The police are yet to register it formally,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
Belur man alleges torture by police on false charge for relationship with ‘upper caste’ woman
A film about a progressive Dalit worker
Hijab controversy: Actor Chetan moves court seeking bail
With Shuchi Scheme yet to restart, adolescent girl students have a tough time in rural Karnataka
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2022 5:57:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/dalit-his-son-allege-assault-over-juice-shop-in-hassan-district/article65092967.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY