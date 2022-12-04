Dalit groups to join hands to fight for rights

December 04, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit leaders Mareppa Chattarkar and Mallikarjun Kranti have said that nearly 4,000 activists of different Dalit organisations from Yadgir district will take part in the Dalitara Samskritika Pratirodha programme which is scheduled to be held on December 6 on the National College Grounds in Bengaluru.

Addressing a joint press conference here, they said that Dalit organisations will come under one umbrella by throwing aside their differences during the event to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Divas and work together henceforth.

“The intention behind the coming together of all 12 different Dalit orgnisations under one umbrella is to fight for the rights of Dalits and also fight vested interests who are always trying to divide Dalits,“ they said.

