Dalit groups sharply divided on internal reservation, as two sections plan protests for and against it

December 18, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Days after the State government announced setting up of a Cabinet sub-committee to study the implementation of the A.J. Sadashiva Commission recommendations on internal reservation, Dalit organisations seem to be divided over the issue. While a section wants the commission’s recommendations to be implemented, another has expressed reservation about the suggestions, which are leaked information that are available in the public domain.

Urging the Cabinet sub-committee not to make any recommendation on dividing of reservation pie among the 101 SC communities without holding public consultations, some Dalit groups have announced a show of strength in a rally in Bengaluru on January 10. The Sadashiva Commission was set up in 2005 and it submitted its recommendations in 2012, and since then there have been voices for and against it.

While stating that they were not opposed to internal reservation, the Karnataka Meesalathi Samrakshana Okkoota in a submission to the Chief Secretary, has said that it opposed fixing of internal reservation based on the Sadashiva Commission recommendations. Instead, the Cabinet sub-committee should study the subject based on untouchability among other issues, it has said.

Need for discussion

The okkoota pointed out that the commission report has neither been discussed in the legislature nor in the public domain, and the leaked contents have led to squabbles between the 101 Scheduled Castes communities that are beneficiaries of reservation policy. “About 70% of the communities have been opposed to the available information on the commission’s recommendations and have been fighting against it for 10 years now,” it said. The internal reservation should be fixed based on social backwardness and population, it added.

Based on the available leaked information in public domain, it has termed the commission’s report as “unscientific and unconstitutional.” resulting in confusion and suspicion. “The commission report on Bhovi, Banjara, Koracha, and Korama among others leads to a fear that they will be dropped from the list of SCs,” they contend.

Belagavi chalo

However, the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) has announced Belagavi chalo on Tuesday seeking implementation of the commission’s report. DSS leader N. Murthy said that the commission was set up after it was found that reservation benefits had not been equally split between all 101 communities. “Though the commission’s recommendations came in 2012, it has still not been implemented. Throughout, the JD(S), BJP and Congress have promised to implement the report but have not done so. Certain speculation about the leaked contents have led to heartburn and confusion among the SC communities. If the commission’s recommendations are not implemented, it will have political repercussions in the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Parliament elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government is in preparation to pilot the Bill to enhance reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State from 15% to 17% and 3% to 7%, respectively. The Bill will replace the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointment or Posts in the Services Under the State) Ordinance 2022, which was promulgated in October.