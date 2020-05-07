Dalit group leader killed

A young leader of a Dalit organisation was killed in Gokak town on Thursday.

Siddu Arjun Kanamaddi, 27, a leader of Adi Jambava Sene, was assaulted by three killed unidentified persons with machetes and rods near his house. His family members took him to the government hospital in Gokak and then to Belagavi, but he did not survive.

Police said that some residents told them that the attackers were wearing masks. Investigators suspect that an old enmity between two groups in the town led to the attack. Siddu and his followers had picked up a quarrel with another group last year. That ended in a compromise, said an officer.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi visited the spot. A case has been registered at the Gokak police station.