Dalit family replaces portraits of gods with those of Buddha, Ambedkar

The family of a Dalit boy was slapped with a ₹60,000 fine by the village panchayat after the boy accidentally touched the wooden pole of the village deity

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 22, 2022 23:17 IST

Portrait of B.R. Ambedkar in the house of the Dalit boy in Ullerahalli, Kolar district. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The family of the Dalit boy in Ullerahalli, Kolar district, which was slapped with a ₹60,000 fine by the village panchayat after the boy accidentally touched the wooden pole of the village deity, removed portraits of gods from their house and replaced them with those of Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Shobha, mother of the boy, told to The Hindu, “During my difficult times, no gods have come to my support. I got justice only from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution of India. Therefore, I removed all the gods’ portraits from my home and replaced them with Buddha and Dr. Ambedkar portraits.”

Coinciding with this, S. Muniswamy, MP Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, took the family to the village temple, entry to which was restricted for many decades. They also performed puja in the temple along with the MP.

“There was some restriction to enter the temple in the village for many decades. I had decided not to enter any temple henceforth. But our MP and other district officers took us to the temple and offered prayers. I entered the temple because it is my right. Our constitution has given all the rights to enter any public religious places freely,” she said.

On Thursday, local MLA K.Y. Nanjegowda and S.N. Narayanaswamy, MLA of Bangarapet constituency, visited the family and had lunch in their house. They promised the family a free house from the government and job in the government hostel.

The Masti police had registered a case against the eight members of the village panchayat under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in connection with the case.

