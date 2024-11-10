 />
Dalit family assaulted for entering temple in Arakalgud village

Published - November 10, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of Dalit organisations staging a protest at Bidaruru in Arakalgud taluk condemning the assault on Dalits and the desecration of B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait in the village on Saturday.

Leaders of Dalit organisations staging a protest at Bidaruru in Arakalgud taluk condemning the assault on Dalits and the desecration of B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait in the village on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Dalit woman and her son were allegedly assaulted by a few people belonging to a dominant caste at Bidaruru in Arakalgud taluk recently.

Kamalamma, a resident of Bidaruru, in her complaint to the Konanur police on Saturday, stated that she, her son Ganesha, and other family members had been to the temple in the village as part of the Basaveshwara festival on November 5.

Stopped and threatened

Kantharaju, the priest at the temple, stopped them and questioned why they entered the temple. He also pushed her son out. Shivanna, also a resident of the temple, assaulted the mother and son with a stick and threatened to kill them for entering the temple.

On November 6, leaders of privileged castes convened a meeting to discuss the issue. They found fault with the complainant’s family for entering the temple and argued that with their entry, the sanctity of the temple was lost. Ganesha, who worked in Bengaluru, stated that he visited the village to take part in the festival, and for peace of mind, he had gone to the temple. However, they threatened the family members of dire consequences.

According to Kamalamma, the people of the dominant caste went ahead with the festival on November 8 without involving the Dalits. During the procession, some of them desecrated the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, placed near the bus stand.

Following this incident, leaders of Bahujan Samaj Party staged the protest in the village on Saturday. Based on Kamalamma’s complaint, the Konanur police registered a case under the Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Kamalamma has named Kantharaju, Shivanna, Madesha, Rame Gowda, Raje Gowda, and others as the accused in the complaint. Senior police officers visited the village.

