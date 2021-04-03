Dalit families stage protest

Dalit families of Gangur in Arkalgud taluk, who were released as bonded labourers in the 1990s, staged a protest in Hassan demanding grant of land on Saturday. The portion of Gobbali reserve forest land they had cultivated for years was taken over by the Forest Department on Friday.

Under the banner of Dalit Hakkugala Samiti, the protesters took out a march from Hemavathi Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Along the march, they raised slogans.

As many as 91 Dalit families, who were working as bonded labourers, were released by the State government in the 1990s. Among them, only 24 families received land as compensation. The rest have been fighting for suitable compensation. The protesters came down heavily on the Forest Department officers, who took over the land they cultivated all these years.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office with demands, including a grant of four acres of land to each of the families and an immediate grant of ₹ 7,500 per month.

District Convener of the Samiti Pruthvi M.G., DSS leaders H.K. Sandesh, K. Eerappa, Krishna Das and others led the protest.