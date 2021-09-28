Dalit families of Dindagur visit temples for first time

Dalit families at Keshava temple in Dindagur in Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district, Karnataka on September 28, 2021.

Dindagur (Hassan)

28 September 2021 14:50 IST

Police and senior officials of the district were present

Dalit families of Dindagur in Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district visited temples in the village for the first time on September 28, in the presence of police and senior officials.

The Scheduled Caste families of the village had submitted a petition to the taluk administration seeking entry to temples.

Advertising

Advertising

Tahsildar J.B.Maruthi and Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakshme Gowda held a meeting in the village. During the meeting, the ‘upper caste’ people said they had no objection to Dalits entering the temples.

The tahsildar declared that there were no restrictions to Dalits entering temples, and the administration would provide security if there was any objection.

Police and officials of Hassan district administration accompanied the Dalit families to the temples in Dindagur on September 28, 2021.

Dalits visited Malleshwara temple, Basavanna temple, Santyamma temple, Keshava temple.

Thimmaiah, 75, told The Hindu that he was entering a temple for the first time in his life. “I am happy today,” he said.