“Dalit employees discriminated in MTES in Hassan” alleges employees coordination committee

August 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

D. Shivashankar, state president of the State SC and ST Employees Coordination Committee, has alleged that the Malnad Technical Education Society in Hassan was discriminating against employees belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the institute.

In a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Shivashankar alleged that eligible candidates from the Scheduled Caste were being denied promotion in the colleges run by the society. “The society has an engineering college, first-grade college, among other institutes. In both colleges, professors from the SC category were eligible to occupy the principal’s post. However, both had been denied. The colleges that get aid from the State Government should follow the guidelines and offer the positions as per the rule”, he said.

Further, he said the employees had not been able to raise voice against the injustice done to them. “The employees in the private aided institutes are like registered bonded labourers. They cannot question the management. Hence, we are speaking on their behalf. The managing committee of the institute should rectify the mistakes and offer posts to the eligible candidates”, he said.

