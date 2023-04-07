Dalit Chalawali urges BJP to field SC (Right) community candidates in reserved constituencies

April 07, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State Committee of Dalit Chalawali demanded that the BJP high command issue ticket to Dalit (Right) community aspirants to contest the Assembly elections from Kalaburagi Rural Assembly constituency and Chittapur Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday, Ravi Madankar, Dalit Chalawali State convener, urged the BJP Central and State leaders to give ticket to strong contenders from Scheduled Caste (Right) community in both the reserved constituencies.

He said that Ambaraya Ashtagi, State vice-president of BJP SC Morcha and the former zilla panchayat president, is a strong and capable contender for Kalaburagi Rural constituency. Mr. Ashtagi, a local leader, has built good rapport with the people of all the sections in the constituency through his social work.

Mr. Madankar alleged that BJP was using the SC (Right) community as a mere vote bank and were fielding candidates from SC (Left) and other community candidates to contest Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections. Of the three reserve Assembly constituencies in the district, we already have an MLA belonging to Banjara community in Chincholi Assembly (Reserve) constituency. And the BJP high command has fielded Kalaburagi candidate from Banjara community for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said that the SC (Right) community has got nearly 50,000 voters belonging to SC (Right) community in the constituency and they are the deciding factor.

In Chittapur Assembly constituency, the Congress is fielding Scheduled Caste (Right) community leader, so the BJP should also give an opportunity for aspirants belonging to SC (Right) community who are in the race for Assembly elections. Leaders including Dharmanna Itaga and Basavaraj Bennur are the aspirants in the race from BJP in Chittapur Assembly constituency. Even in Chittapur Assembly constituency, there are nearly 40,000 voters from SC (Right) community. The SC (Right) community population in six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region is around 12 lakh, so we are the deciding factors in this region, Mr. Madankar added.