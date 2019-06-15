Dalit atrocity case: Protest in Gundlupet on June 18

Dalit and progressive organisations will converge at Gundlupet town in Chamarajnagar district in large numbers on June 18 to protest against the recent incident of a Dalit youth being beaten, stripped and paraded naked.

Activists from various parts of the State are expected to join the agitation. The decision on the protest rally was taken after various groups met in Gundlupet recently. Senior Dalit leaders and persons associated with progressive movements will voice their concerns over the atrocities against Dalits.

Speaking to The Hindu, Harihara Anandaswamy, Dalit activist from Mysuru, condemned the act and demanded a fair probe. During the agitation, a programme has been arranged where participants will take oath on adopting the principles and teachings of Buddhism he said.

Condemning the delay in acting against the accused, Mr. Anandaswamy said the agitation is expected to draw over 1,500 participants. “Activists from Chamarajnagar district and neighbouring districts are also expected to join,” he said. Mr. Anandaswamy said no decision had been taken on whether to launch the rally from the temple at Kabbekatte or to protest from Gundlupet town to Kabbekatte temple.

Accusing the police of being slipshod, he said the police should have taken action against the accused after a video of the youth being paraded naked had gone viral on social media. “The incident is testimony that society has lost human values and has forgotten how to treat an individual with dignity,” he said.