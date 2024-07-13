GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dalit anganwadi worker questioned for entering house of upper caste couple as part of dengue awareness programme

Based on her complaint, the Sakleshpur Town Police registered the case under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2015, and Section 352 of the BNS.

Published - July 13, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

An upper caste couple allegedly questioned a Dalit anganwadi worker for visiting their house at Mathasagara village in Sakleshpur taluk recently as part of the awareness programme about the spread of dengue cases in the taluk.

B.N. Teja (24) who has been working as an assistant at the anganwadi centre in Mathasagar for the last two years filed a complaint with Sakleshpur Town Police on Thursday against Kumaraswamy and his wife Shruthi, residents of the village.

India’s new criminal codes: The Hindu’s detailed coverage

In her complaint Teja, who belonged to the Adi Karnataka community, stated that she visited the houses in the village along with anganwadi worker Gowramma to spread awareness on how to avoid the spread of dengue on July 4. Kumaraswamy invited them inside their house and offered coffee.

However, on July 9, when Gowramma visited his house again along with ASHA workers for the same purpose, Kumaraswamy questioned why she brought Teja, belonging to the lower caste, along with her inside his place. Also, he wanted to know if she (Gowramma) ate food cooked by Teja at the anganwadi centre.

Revised criminal law bills: Key changes explained

Teja learnt about this conversation a day later. Disturbed by what she heard, she went to Kumaraswamy’s place on July 10 and questioned if he had said so. According to the complainant, Kumaraswamy, and his wife, Shruthi, reiterated that she (Teja) should not have entered their house and stayed outside. They also maintained that her entry caused harm to their place. At one point, during the course of arguments, the couple tried to assault her physically.

Based on her complaint, the Sakleshpur Town Police registered the case under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2015, and Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Caste / human rights / dalits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.