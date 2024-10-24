Dalit anganwadi worker assaulted by SDMC chairman at Aloor village in Kalaburagi district

The Dalit Sangharsh Samiti has condemned the assault on a Dalit anganwadi worker by a School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) chairman at Aloor village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Samiti State convener Arjun Bhadre, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that SDMC chairman Mallappa Natikar brutally assaulted Sampatthi Bai, a Dalit woman, on Monday last.

There are two anganwadi centres in Aloor village. After an anganwadi worker Devakkamma Joshi retired on December 31, 2023, Ms. Sampatthi Bai, who was working at an anganwadi centre situated in a Dalit locality in Aloor village, was given additional in-charge of anganwadi centre-2, which is situated in a non-Dalit area.

Mr. Natikar objected to Ms. Sampatthi Bai working in the anganwadi centre situated in the non-Dalit locality.

Another anganwadi worker Shanta Bai working in the same anganwadi centre remained absent for 15 days (from September 3, 2024 to September 18, 2024) and later, she signed her attendance.

When Ms. Sampatthi Bai noticed this and objected to her taking eggs and nutrition supplements to her house, Ms. Shanta Bai complained to Mr. Natikar, who is said to have barged into the anganwadi centre on Monday last and assaulted Ms. Sampatthi Bai and used abusive language against her.

Further, when she was going towards the police station to lodge a complaint against Mr. Natikar, he waylaid her near the bus stand and thrashed her, it was said.

Ms. Sampatthi Bai said that the police have registered her complaint only against Mr. Natikar and failed to mention Ms. Shanta Bai’s name.

Breaking down into tears, she said that Ms. Shanta Bai was the root cause for the whole episode and they [Mr. Natikar and Ms. Shanta Bai] both insulted her.

The samiti said that a delegation will meet Home Minister G. Parameshwara and demand him to address the increasing atrocities against Dalits in the State.