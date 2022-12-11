Dalit activists, who were on a protest seeking internal reservation, arrested

December 11, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

They were taken into custody and released later in the evening; the activists have, however, announced that their protest will continue today too

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Dalit Sangarsha Samiti and other organisations taking out a rally in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Activists of various Dalit organisations, who were protesting in Bengaluru, seeking implementation of recommendations of the A.J. Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation for communities among Scheduled Castes, were taken into custody and released later on Monday evening. They have, however, announced that their protest will continue on Tuesday too.

Bringing pressure on the State government to accept the A.J. Sadashiva committee report on equitable distribution of reservation for communities among Scheduled Castes, the activists braved rainfall to sit on a protest at Freedom Park here. They were part of 75 activists, who reached Bengaluru after taking out a padayatra on November 28 from Harihara, about 300 km from here.

While the activists sought implementation of the Sadashiva Committee report, they also urged the State government to place the report before the legislature during the ensuing winter session in Belagavi starting from December 19.

B.R. Bhaskar Prasad, general secretary of Social Democratic Party of India, said that despite being arrested and released later, they will continue their protest on Tuesday. “For the first time, all Dalit factions representing the Dalit left and Dalit right communities are taking part in the protest for internal reservation in a big way. We will continue to sit on dharna on Tuesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the protesting activists also refused to discuss their issues with Housing Minister V. Somanna, who had gone to Freedom Park. While they asked him to go back, they demanded the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and a commitment to implement the Sadashiva Commission report, Mr. Prasad said.

